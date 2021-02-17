Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Short-term anti-racist training is not enough to counter systemic racism in Canadian education

By Jerome Cranston, Dean & Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Regina
COVID-19 has exposed how systemic racism affects the lives of many racialized students in Canada. But what are some possible solutions?


