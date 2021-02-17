Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza Authorities Issue Travel Restrictions for Unmarried Women

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Women hold signs during a protest against the decision by Gaza's Supreme Judicial Council banning women from movement in and out of the Gaza Strip without the permission of her "guardian," in Gaza City, February 16, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Adel Hana In a terrible backwards step, Gaza’s Supreme Judicial Council, a body run by Hamas authorities, issued a notice on February 14 allowing male guardians to restrict unmarried women’s travel. Israeli authorities already restrict the movement of two million Palestinians in Gaza, and Egypt often seals its border to travel from…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Angolans furious after protesters killed in rally by self-determination movement
~ England's education recovery plan should focus on wellbeing, not on 'catching up'
~ Sub-Saharan Africa had a manufacturing renaissance in 2010s – it's a promising sign for the years ahead
~ How to curb anti-Black racism in Canadian schools
~ Mario Draghi: is Italy’s addiction to technocratic leaders a cause for concern?
~ Bitcoin isn't getting greener: four environmental myths about cryptocurrency debunked
~ How to spark change within our unequal education system: Don't Call Me Resilient EP 3
~ How to spark change within our unequal education system: Don't Call Me Resilient EP 3 transcript
~ Short-term anti-racist training is not enough to counter systemic racism in Canadian education
~ We sequenced the oldest ever DNA, from million-year-old mammoths
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter