Human Rights Observatory

#FreeBritney Shines a Light on Problematic Guardianship Systems

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Britney Spears supporters pose for a photo outside a court hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, February 11, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Chris Pizzello The hashtag #FreeBritney has been trending since the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, and fans, influencers, and activists are campaigning to have the singer’s father removed as her legal guardian. And they should. Under guardianship, Britney Spears has not had full control over her life since 2008. Instead, other people – mostly her father…


© Human Rights Watch -


