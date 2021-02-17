Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Capturing the mood on both sides of the Ukraine-Russia conflict in Donbas

By John O’Loughlin
A new survey finds that Donbas citizens hold little trust in state institutions and are divided on the future of the region, but strive for economic stability.


© Global Voices -


