Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alcohol use is worryingly high among Nigerian students: here's who is most at risk

By Samson Femi Agberotimi, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, North-West University
Share this article
Many young people drink alcohol – whether it’s out of curiosity, ignorance, peer pressure or other reasons. It’s a major public health concern.

The consequences of drinking can be physical, social and academic. Young people may put themselves at risk of injuries, accidents, health problems, relationship problems and poor school performance.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Capturing the mood on both sides of the Ukraine-Russia conflict in Donbas
~ What a real state of the nation address would say about South Africa
~ Europe is recruiting astronauts: here's what it takes to become one
~ How many people get ‘long COVID’ – and who is most at risk?
~ 5 ways for teachers to build a good rapport with their students online
~ Faith in numbers: Behind the gender difference of nonreligious Americans
~ Why Indian farmers' protests are being called a 'satyagraha' – which means 'embracing the truth'
~ Taking it to the street: Food vending during and after COVID-19
~ How the National Guard became the go-to military force for riots and civil disturbances
~ Internet blackouts in Myanmar allow the military to retain control
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter