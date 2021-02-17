Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Greece: Government Downplays Lead Risk at Migrant Camp

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The area on the hill from where authorities are removing soil, seen on January 25, 2021. Dozens of tents can be seen still present on the former firing range. © 2021 DunyaCollective The Greek government is downplaying the risk of lead poisoning at a migrant camp built in part on top of a former firing range on Lesbos island to justify its own inadequate action, Human Rights Watch said in a question-and-answer document released today. Analysis by Human Rights Watch and experts of the Greek government’s testing shows the need for immediate comprehensive soil testing,…


