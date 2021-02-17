Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

25th Human Rights Watch Film Festival, UK Digital Edition

By Human Rights Watch
(London) – The 2021 Human Rights Watch Film Festival celebrates 25 years with a full digital edition available to stream across the UK, in partnership with Barbican Cinema and generously supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Click to expand Image Still from the film "Unapologetic." Featuring 10 powerful and uplifting new documentaries – each accompanied by a live, online discussion (free and live-captioned in English) with filmmakers, film participants, and Human Rights Watch researchers from around the world – the festival is presented exclusively on Barbican Cinema…


