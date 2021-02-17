Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Congress to Probe Covid-19 Impacts on US Meatpacking Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Workers line up to enter the Tyson Foods port processing plant in Logansport, Indiana, May 7, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Michael Conroy This month, the United States House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis launched an investigation into the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on meatpacking workers. This is a welcome move, but to ensure lasting protections for these workers, Congress should look beyond the past year and address dangerous working conditions that allowed Covid-19 to rapidly spread in meatpacking facilities. Data collected by the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Capturing the mood on both sides of the Ukraine-Russia conflict in Donbas
~ What a real state of the nation address would say about South Africa
~ Europe is recruiting astronauts: here's what it takes to become one
~ How many people get ‘long COVID’ – and who is most at risk?
~ 5 ways for teachers to build a good rapport with their students online
~ Faith in numbers: Behind the gender difference of nonreligious Americans
~ Why Indian farmers' protests are being called a 'satyagraha' – which means 'embracing the truth'
~ Taking it to the street: Food vending during and after COVID-19
~ How the National Guard became the go-to military force for riots and civil disturbances
~ Internet blackouts in Myanmar allow the military to retain control
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter