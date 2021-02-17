Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Crackdown Escalates

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police in Minsk carry documents and computers out of the office of the Belarusian Association of Journalists on February 16, 2021, as Andrei Bastunets, the head of the organization, looks on. © 2021 AP Photo (Berlin) – Belarusian law enforcement officials carried out a nationwide wave of raids targeting human rights defenders and journalists on February 16, 2021, rounding up at least 40 people and searching their homes and offices, Human Rights Watch said today. Many of those targeted have documented or reported on ongoing mass protests or provided assistance to…


© Human Rights Watch -


