Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ransomware gangs are running riot – paying them off doesn't help

By Jan Lemnitzer, Lecturer, Department of Digitalization, Copenhagen Business School
Share this article
In the past five years, ransomware attacks have evolved from rare misfortunes into common and disruptive threats. Hijacking the IT systems of organisations and forcing them to pay a ransom in order to reclaim them, cybercriminals are freely extorting millions of pounds from companies – and they’re enjoying a remarkably low risk of arrest as they do it.

At the moment, there is no coordinated response to ransomware attacks, despite their ever-increasing prevalence and severity. Instead, states’ intelligence services respond to cybercriminals on an ad-hoc basis, while cyber-insurance firms…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Management consultants in healthcare do more harm than good, but keep getting rehired – new research
~ 'Patriots' in America: how fighting for your country has taken on new meaning for Trump supporters
~ Morrison invokes Chinese walls defence on why staffer didn't tell him of Higgins' rape allegation
~ The science of 'mind-reading': our new test reveals how well we understand others
~ From trippy drugs to therapeutic aids – how psychedelics got their groove back
~ Coronavirus: is the Kent variant responsible for the rise in cases among young people in Israel and Italy?
~ Belarusian authorities turn their sights on press freedom defenders
~ Angolan police unleash dog on reporter covering protest
~ 5 things you need to know about the AstraZeneca vaccine now the TGA has approved it for use in Australia
~ Scans reveal new details of how Egyptian pharaoh met a violent death
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter