Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Angolan police unleash dog on reporter covering protest

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is outraged to learn that an Angolan radio reporter ended up in hospital after being badly bitten by a police dog while interviewing protesters in Ondjiva, the capital of the southern province of Cunene. The police officers responsible for unleashing the dog on him must receive an exemplary punishment, RSF said.Alfredo Kuito, a reporter for Catholic Church-run Rádio Ecclésia, Angola’s oldest privately-owned radio station, was covering a small civil society protest against the gov


