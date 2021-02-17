Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 things you need to know about the AstraZeneca vaccine now the TGA has approved it for use in Australia

By Kirsty Wilson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, RMIT University
Jennifer Boer, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, RMIT University
Magdalena Plebanski, Professor of Immunology, RMIT University
The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is the second COVID shot to be approved in Australia, and it's likely Australians will start receiving it next month.


© The Conversation -


