Human Rights Observatory

Australian children are learning in classrooms with very poor air quality

By Mary Myla Andamon, Senior Lecturer, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Jin Woo, Senior Lecturer, RMIT University
Priya Rajagopalan, Professor, Sustainable Building Innovation Laboratory (SBi Lab), RMIT University
A year-long analysis of Victorian primary and secondary school classrooms has found the amount of carbon dioxide often far exceeds the maximum acceptable standard.


