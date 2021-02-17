Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Victoria's statewide lockdown ends. Data can tell us what to do next time

By Catherine Bennett, Chair in Epidemiology, Deakin University
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced today the state’s five-day circuit-breaker lockdown would end at midnight tonight. The state’s health department reported zero new cases overnight from nearly 40,000 tests — the highest number of daily tests recorded in Victoria since the start of the pandemic.

Under the latest changes:
  • the “four reasons to leave your home” rule will lift
  • so does the 5km travel limit
  • masks are still mandatory indoors when away from home
  • masks are still mandatory outdoors when you can’t physically distance
  • schools,…


    Read complete article

    © The Conversation -


