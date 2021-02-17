Tolerance.ca
Scans reveal new details of how Egyptian pharaoh met a violent death

By Tim Thompson, Professor of Applied Biological Anthropology, Teesside University
There’s something about mummies that always fascinates people. We see this from the attention given to mummies in museum exhibitions and in their frequent appearance in books, films and games. Perhaps it’s the fact that they are dead yet still very identifiable as people – in some way simultaneously dead and living. Whatever the reason, it’s always exciting when a study reveals new information about mummified remains.

Seqenenre Taa II was known as “The Brave” and ruled southern Egypt for a relatively short period around 1558 to 1553 BC. His rule came to an abrupt end when he met a…


