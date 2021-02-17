Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Over 1,000 Australians with cognitive disability are detained indefinitely each year. This shameful practice needs to stop

By Eileen Baldry, Professor of Criminology, UNSW
Share this article
The UN has twice called on Australia to dismantle its indefinite detention system for people with cognitive impairments and mental illness, which disproportionately affects Indigenous people.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Biden reopens office of faith-based partnerships
~ Biden, commander of the "true believers", by Thierry Meyssan
~ With their mother’s Australian citizenship cancelled over alleged ISIS-links, how will NZ deal with her children?
~ China: Tibetan Tour Guide Dies from Prison Injuries
~ US States Take Aim at Protesters’ Rights
~ Covid-19 Forced Cremations Continue in Sri Lanka
~ Healthy rivers: Communities use DNA tool to keep tabs on freshwater quality
~ Robot jellyfish could help service offshore windfarms
~ How new design patterns can enable cities and their residents to change with climate change
~ Plastic in the ocean kills more threatened albatrosses than we thought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter