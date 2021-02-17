Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With their mother’s Australian citizenship cancelled over alleged ISIS-links, how will NZ deal with her children?

By Claire Breen, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Share this article
The trans-Tasman diplomatic stand-off is complicated by the fate of two young children. Their rights will be central to resolving the situation.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Biden reopens office of faith-based partnerships
~ Biden, commander of the "true believers", by Thierry Meyssan
~ Over 1,000 Australians with cognitive disability are detained indefinitely each year. This shameful practice needs to stop
~ China: Tibetan Tour Guide Dies from Prison Injuries
~ US States Take Aim at Protesters’ Rights
~ Covid-19 Forced Cremations Continue in Sri Lanka
~ Healthy rivers: Communities use DNA tool to keep tabs on freshwater quality
~ Robot jellyfish could help service offshore windfarms
~ How new design patterns can enable cities and their residents to change with climate change
~ Plastic in the ocean kills more threatened albatrosses than we thought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter