Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Tibetan Tour Guide Dies from Prison Injuries

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Khunsok Jinpa © Private (New York) – Chinese authorities should account for the death of a Tibetan tour guide serving a 21-year sentence for reporting protests in his native region seven years ago, Human Rights Watch said today. Kunchok Jinpa, 51, died in a hospital in Lhasa in the Tibetan Autonomous Region on February 6, 2021, less than three months after being transferred there from prison without his family's knowledge. Local sources said he had suffered a brain hemorrhage and was paralyzed. “Kunchok Jinpa’s death is yet another grim case of a wrongfully imprisoned…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Biden reopens office of faith-based partnerships
~ Biden, commander of the "true believers", by Thierry Meyssan
~ Over 1,000 Australians with cognitive disability are detained indefinitely each year. This shameful practice needs to stop
~ With their mother’s Australian citizenship cancelled over alleged ISIS-links, how will NZ deal with her children?
~ US States Take Aim at Protesters’ Rights
~ Covid-19 Forced Cremations Continue in Sri Lanka
~ Healthy rivers: Communities use DNA tool to keep tabs on freshwater quality
~ Robot jellyfish could help service offshore windfarms
~ How new design patterns can enable cities and their residents to change with climate change
~ Plastic in the ocean kills more threatened albatrosses than we thought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter