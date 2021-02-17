Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US States Take Aim at Protesters’ Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People bow their heads during a rally to protest the death of George Floyd, June 3, 2020, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. © 2020 AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki Peaceful protests are protected by the United States Constitution’s First Amendment as well as international human rights law. But a legislative assault aimed at eroding these protections is underway in several state legislatures. It’s nothing new. Various states have long-tried to curtail the right to protest. They do so by legislating wide definitions of what constitutes an “unlawful assembly” or a “riot” as well as increasing…


© Human Rights Watch -


