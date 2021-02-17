Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19 Forced Cremations Continue in Sri Lanka

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sri Lankan municipal cemetery workers carry the coffin of a Covid-19 virus victim for cremation in Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 21, 2020.  © 2020 Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto via AP Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s announcement last week that the government would stop the forced cremation of people who died with Covid-19 appeared to end a policy that had cruelly denied Muslims their religious rights. The government has contended without any medical basis that burial in accordance with Islamic tradition poses a public health risk. But despite the pledge,…


© Human Rights Watch


