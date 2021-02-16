Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How new design patterns can enable cities and their residents to change with climate change

By Cameron Tonkinwise, Professor, School of Design, University of Technology Sydney
Abby Mellick Lopes, Associate Professor, Design Studies, Faculty of Design, Architecture and Building, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
As our cities get hotter, rebuilding whole suburbs better suited to the heat is not an option. Instead, we can draw from the best examples of how to adapt neighbourhoods and behaviours.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Robot jellyfish could help service offshore windfarms
~ Plastic in the ocean kills more threatened albatrosses than we thought
~ '7 minutes of terror': a look at the technology Perseverance will need to survive landing on Mars
~ 'You’re running down a dead end': stranded students feel shame and pressure to give up study
~ Good news on life’s lottery: we're better able to improve Australian lives than before
~ Guide to the classics: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland — still for the heretics, dreamers and rebels
~ Water injustice runs deep in Australia. Fixing it means handing control to First Nations
~ The COVID vaccine is here. When and to whom will we need to prove we've had it?
~ Power outages across the Plains: 4 questions answered about weather-driven blackouts
~ Alberta curriculum: End the failed partisan politics over what kids should learn
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter