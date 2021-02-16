How new design patterns can enable cities and their residents to change with climate change
By Cameron Tonkinwise, Professor, School of Design, University of Technology Sydney
Abby Mellick Lopes, Associate Professor, Design Studies, Faculty of Design, Architecture and Building, University of Technology Sydney
As our cities get hotter, rebuilding whole suburbs better suited to the heat is not an option. Instead, we can draw from the best examples of how to adapt neighbourhoods and behaviours.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 16, 2021