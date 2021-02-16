Plastic in the ocean kills more threatened albatrosses than we thought
By Richelle Butcher, Veterinary Resident at Wildbase, Massey University
Britta Denise Hardesty, Principal Research Scientist, Oceans and Atmosphere Flagship, CSIRO
Lauren Roman, Postdoctoral Researcher, Oceans and Atmosphere, CSIRO
Increasing plastic pollution in southern hemisphere oceans adds a deadly threat to albatrosses, already among the world's most imperiled seabirds with 73% of species threatened with extinction.
© The Conversation
