Human Rights Observatory

Alberta curriculum: End the failed partisan politics over what kids should learn

By Kent den Heyer, Professor of Secondary Education, Faculty of Education, University of Alberta
Canadians for the most part have been well served with dispassionate professional judgements about matters of public interest, except when it comes to what kids learn at school.


© The Conversation -


