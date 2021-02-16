Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coping with loss: We need a national strategy to address grief beyond the coronavirus pandemic

By Susan Cadell, Professor, Social Work, University of Waterloo
Share this article
The Canadian government needs to develop a national grief strategy to address the needs of its citizens during and after the pandemic.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Robot jellyfish could help service offshore windfarms
~ How new design patterns can enable cities and their residents to change with climate change
~ Plastic in the ocean kills more threatened albatrosses than we thought
~ '7 minutes of terror': a look at the technology Perseverance will need to survive landing on Mars
~ 'You’re running down a dead end': stranded students feel shame and pressure to give up study
~ Good news on life’s lottery: we're better able to improve Australian lives than before
~ Guide to the classics: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland — still for the heretics, dreamers and rebels
~ Water injustice runs deep in Australia. Fixing it means handing control to First Nations
~ The COVID vaccine is here. When and to whom will we need to prove we've had it?
~ Power outages across the Plains: 4 questions answered about weather-driven blackouts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter