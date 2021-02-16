Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Filipina journalist still held although court dismissed case eleven days ago

By asie2
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of Lady Ann Salem, a journalist who should have been freed ten days ago when a regional court in the Manila suburb of Mandaluyong dismissed a firearms case against her. RSF also urges the Philippine authorities to stop using terrorism legislation for political ends. At a hearing on 5 February, the court dismissed the case against Lady Ann Salem after


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Galindo: COVID-19 unearths ghosts of Spain’s ‘dirty war’
~ AU commission has made a good start on gender equality. But a lot remains to be done
~ Zuma's defiance is a grave moment for South Africa. But it's not a constitutional crisis
~ How the coronavirus mutates and what this means for the future of COVID-19
~ Adolescent girls in five African conflict zones share stories about their lives
~ How businesses could cut plastic waste with a track and trace system
~ How entrepreneurial skills can equip young people facing the bleak prospect of unemployment
~ How to rebrand a fish so that it sounds tastier
~ COVID coup: how Myanmar’s military used the pandemic to justify and enable its power grab
~ Long COVID: a public health expert’s campaign to understand the disease
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter