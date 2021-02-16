Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How businesses could cut plastic waste with a track and trace system

By Katherine Ellsworth-Krebs, Senior Research Associate in Sustainability, Lancaster University
While many businesses ground to a halt at the start of the pandemic, the market for disposable packaging was forecast to grow by 5.5% as the demand for single-use plastics soared. Before COVID-19, the market was already projected to grow by 4%…


