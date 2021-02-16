Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID coup: how Myanmar’s military used the pandemic to justify and enable its power grab

By Ronan Lee, Visiting Scholar, International State Crime Initiative, Queen Mary University of London
Myanmar’s popular leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been in custody since the country’s military seized power in a coup on February 1, has been charged with a new crime: that of violating the country’s National Disaster Management Law. It’s proof, if any were needed, of the extent to which the country’s military leaders are willing to subvert the COVID crisis to their own ends.

The new charge carries a maximum three-year prison sentence. But an amendment…


Read complete article

