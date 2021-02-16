Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Proprioception, our imperceptible 6th sense

By Fabrice Sarlegna, Chercheur/researcher CNRS @ Institut des Sciences du Mouvement, Aix-Marseille Université (AMU)
Chris Miall, Professor of motor neuroscience, University of Birmingham
Jonathan Cole, Professor, Bournemouth University
Robert Sainburg, Professor of kinesiology and neurology, Penn State
Vision. Hearing. Smell. Taste. Touch. Proprioception. Proprioception? Few people are familiar with this sense, although its pioneer studies in the 19th century were by some of the giants of neuroscience: Claude Bernard who had a French university named after him, Sir Charles Bell, and Sir Charles Sherrington who won the Nobel Prize in Physiology/Medicine in 1932 and who coined the term proprioception.

So what is proprioception? It is the sense allowing us to feel and locate our body parts. Close your eyes, ask someone to move your right foot, and you will still know where it is. In…


© The Conversation -


