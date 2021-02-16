COVID-19 illustrates why Canada needs more — and better — public banks
By David McDonald, Professor, Global Development, Queen's University, Ontario
Thomas Marois, Senior Research Fellow Patient Finance and Banking, Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose, UCL
Canada doesn't have many public banks. The best known, the Canada Infrastructure Bank, seems intent on privatizing critical public services instead of working towards the public good.
© The Conversation
