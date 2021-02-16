Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 illustrates why Canada needs more — and better — public banks

By David McDonald, Professor, Global Development, Queen's University, Ontario
Thomas Marois, Senior Research Fellow Patient Finance and Banking, Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose, UCL
Share this article
Canada doesn't have many public banks. The best known, the Canada Infrastructure Bank, seems intent on privatizing critical public services instead of working towards the public good.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Galindo: COVID-19 unearths ghosts of Spain’s ‘dirty war’
~ AU commission has made a good start on gender equality. But a lot remains to be done
~ Zuma's defiance is a grave moment for South Africa. But it's not a constitutional crisis
~ How the coronavirus mutates and what this means for the future of COVID-19
~ Adolescent girls in five African conflict zones share stories about their lives
~ How businesses could cut plastic waste with a track and trace system
~ How entrepreneurial skills can equip young people facing the bleak prospect of unemployment
~ How to rebrand a fish so that it sounds tastier
~ COVID coup: how Myanmar’s military used the pandemic to justify and enable its power grab
~ Long COVID: a public health expert’s campaign to understand the disease
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter