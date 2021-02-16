Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vaccinating children: Is COVID-19 herd immunity possible without them?

By Rodney E. Rohde, Professor of Clinical Laboratory Science, Texas State University
The US has a herd immunity math problem, with a COVID-19 vaccine not yet approved for children under 16 and a third of adults saying they likely won't get it.


© The Conversation -


