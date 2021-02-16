Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indian farmers are a powerful force in Indian politics, and here's why their protests matter

By Surupa Gupta, Professor of Political Science and International Affairs, University of Mary Washington
Share this article
India's farmers have been protesting for months. An expert on India's agricultural sector explains why governments in the past have paid heed to their demands.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ View from The Hill: Linda Reynolds feels the lash after Scott Morrison says he was blindsided by rape allegation
~ Graphene could one day be used to make quick, reliable tests for viruses like SARS-CoV-2
~ Vaccinating children: Is COVID-19 herd immunity possible without them?
~ How public schools fail to recognize Black prodigies
~ Private planes, mansions and superyachts: What gives billionaires like Musk and Abramovich such a massive carbon footprint
~ 'Indian Country' is excited about the first Native American secretary of the interior – and the promise she has for addressing issues of importance to all Americans
~ 46,218 news transcripts show ideologically extreme politicians get more airtime
~ Dieting may slow metabolism – but it doesn't ruin it
~ COVID and rugby union: packed schedule risks players’ mental health
~ Vietnamese magazine reporter held for “abusing democratic freedoms"
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter