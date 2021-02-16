Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Indian Country' is excited about the first Native American secretary of the interior – and the promise she has for addressing issues of importance to all Americans

By Traci Morris, Executive Director, American Indian Policy Institute, Arizona State University
Share this article
If confirmed, US Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico would be the first Native American to run the agency that interacts with tribal nations. But her agenda extends far beyond Indian Country.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ View from The Hill: Linda Reynolds feels the lash after Scott Morrison says he was blindsided by rape allegation
~ Graphene could one day be used to make quick, reliable tests for viruses like SARS-CoV-2
~ Vaccinating children: Is COVID-19 herd immunity possible without them?
~ Indian farmers are a powerful force in Indian politics, and here's why their protests matter
~ How public schools fail to recognize Black prodigies
~ Private planes, mansions and superyachts: What gives billionaires like Musk and Abramovich such a massive carbon footprint
~ 46,218 news transcripts show ideologically extreme politicians get more airtime
~ Dieting may slow metabolism – but it doesn't ruin it
~ COVID and rugby union: packed schedule risks players’ mental health
~ Vietnamese magazine reporter held for “abusing democratic freedoms"
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter