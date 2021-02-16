46,218 news transcripts show ideologically extreme politicians get more airtime
By Joshua P. Darr, Assistant Professor of Political Communication, Louisiana State University
Jeremy Padgett, Assistant Professor of Communication, University of Mobile
Johanna Dunaway, Associate Professor of Communication, Texas A&M University
Committee assignments are normally a blessing for new House members. But some of today’s newer members, like freshmen Republican representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Madison Cawthorn, seem to be more interested in punditry than policy.
When Greene was stripped of her committee assignments on Feb. 4 for a series of past statements that included threats directed against her Democratic colleagues, she replied by tweeting that she woke up “literally…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 16, 2021