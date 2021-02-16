Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dieting may slow metabolism – but it doesn't ruin it

By Adam Collins, Principal Teaching Fellow, Nutrition, University of Surrey
Aoife Egan, PhD Researcher, Mathematical Modelling of Weight-loss, University of Surrey
When it comes to dieting, research shows the majority of people will regain some – if not most – of the weight they’ve lost. While there are many reasons why this weight regain may happen, some popular claims online are that it’s because dieting permanently wrecks your metabolism. But while it’s true that dieting slows your metabolism, it also improves your metabolism in many positive ways.

When we talk about metabolism, we’re typically referring to your metabolic…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


