Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID and rugby union: packed schedule risks players’ mental health

By Stephen Mellalieu, Professor in Sport Psychology, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Share this article
Professional sport has been dramatically affected by COVID-19, few more so than rugby union. Across the globe, months of postponed matches and a fixture backlog have added to already congested schedules. Following UK government approval, the men’s English Premiership completed its postponed 2019/20 season in the late summer of 2020. The remaining fixtures were squeezed into a short period of time, with the unprecedented step of matches in August and midweek…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ View from The Hill: Linda Reynolds feels the lash after Scott Morrison says he was blindsided by rape allegation
~ Graphene could one day be used to make quick, reliable tests for viruses like SARS-CoV-2
~ Vaccinating children: Is COVID-19 herd immunity possible without them?
~ Indian farmers are a powerful force in Indian politics, and here's why their protests matter
~ How public schools fail to recognize Black prodigies
~ Private planes, mansions and superyachts: What gives billionaires like Musk and Abramovich such a massive carbon footprint
~ 'Indian Country' is excited about the first Native American secretary of the interior – and the promise she has for addressing issues of importance to all Americans
~ 46,218 news transcripts show ideologically extreme politicians get more airtime
~ Dieting may slow metabolism – but it doesn't ruin it
~ Vietnamese magazine reporter held for “abusing democratic freedoms"
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter