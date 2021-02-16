Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnamese magazine reporter held for “abusing democratic freedoms"

By DBastard
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate and unconditional release of Phan Bui Bao Thy, a state-owned magazine bureau chief in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Tri, who is being held on a charge of “abusing democratic freedoms” for accusing local leaders of corruption in Facebook posts. He was just acting in the general interest, RSF says.The bureau chief of the magazine Giao Duc va Thoi Dai (Age and Education), Phan Bui Bao Thy is facing a possible seven-year prison sentence


