Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Journalist arrested on provincial governor’s orders

By assistante Afrique
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) joins Journalist in Danger (JED), its partner organization in Democratic Republic of Congo, in condemning the high-handed methods that the interim governor of the northwestern province of Mongala has been using to silence local media outlets.Radio Liberté Lisala director Erick Ngunde had just hosted a programme about political tension and conflicts in the province on 13 February when interim governor Clémentine Sole storm


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ View from The Hill: Linda Reynolds feels the lash after Scott Morrison says he was blindsided by rape allegation
~ Graphene could one day be used to make quick, reliable tests for viruses like SARS-CoV-2
~ Vaccinating children: Is COVID-19 herd immunity possible without them?
~ Indian farmers are a powerful force in Indian politics, and here's why their protests matter
~ How public schools fail to recognize Black prodigies
~ Private planes, mansions and superyachts: What gives billionaires like Musk and Abramovich such a massive carbon footprint
~ 'Indian Country' is excited about the first Native American secretary of the interior – and the promise she has for addressing issues of importance to all Americans
~ 46,218 news transcripts show ideologically extreme politicians get more airtime
~ Dieting may slow metabolism – but it doesn't ruin it
~ COVID and rugby union: packed schedule risks players’ mental health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter