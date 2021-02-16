Tolerance.ca
How to spot Mars: See the red planet in the sky the day Nasa's Perseverance rover lands

By Osnat Katz, PhD Candidate, Space History, UCL
Last year was the year of Mars launches, and this one will be the year of Mars landings. The Hope Mars mission, launched by the United Arab Emirates, entered its orbit around Mars on February 9, while China’s Tianwen-1 rover, now orbiting the planet, will land in May. Meanwhile, Nasa’s Perseverance…


© The Conversation -


