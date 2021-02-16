Tolerance.ca
Perseverance Mars rover: how to prove whether there’s life on the red planet

By Samantha Rolfe, Lecturer in Astrobiology and Principal Technical Officer at Bayfordbury Observatory, University of Hertfordshire
We’ll soon be able to properly start asking the question: “Are we alone in the universe?” Nasa’s next major mission, the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover, will land on the surface on February 18. Following a complex landing procedure, it will get started on one of its main goals – searching for life on Mars.

The rover has two ways of gathering samples. It can…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


