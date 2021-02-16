Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Only so much I can do': COVID-19 cast a harsh light on the digital divide of Australian art galleries

By Indigo Holcombe-James, Postdoctoral research fellow, RMIT University
Share this article
New research shows COVID-19 threw existing inequalities into sharp relief: well-funded institutions were able to move their projects online, while smaller galleries struggled.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tier 1, tier 2, tier 3? Victoria's COVID exposure sites explained
~ Pentagon settles down in Syria
~ We tested tiger snake scales to measure wetland pollution in Perth. The news is worse than expected
~ The TV networks holding back the future
~ As NZ gets serious about climate change, can electricity replace fossil fuels in time?
~ Why more contagious variants are emerging now, more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Government drops BOOT change but Labor and ACTU will still fight workplace legislation
~ It's time to give visas to the Biloela Tamil family and other asylum seekers stuck in the system
~ Global weekly COVID cases are falling, WHO says — but 'if we stop fighting it on any front, it will come roaring back'
~ Would 'COVID loans' be a more affordable and sustainable way to support national economies?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter