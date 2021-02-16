Why more contagious variants are emerging now, more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic
By David Welch, Senior Lecturer, University of Auckland
Jemma Geoghegan, Senior Lecturer and Associate Scientist at ESR, University of Otago
Joep de Ligt, Science Lead Genomics & Bioinformatics, ESR
Nigel French, Professor of Food Safety and Veterinary Public Health, Massey University
The rapid increase in the number of infections is the most obvious reason why new variants of the virus have been emerging recently. Case numbers doubled in just two months at the end of 2020.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 15, 2021