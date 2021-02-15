Blind shrimps, translucent snails: the 11 mysterious new species we found in potential fracking sites
By Jenny Davis, Professor, Research Institute for Environment & Livelihoods, Charles Darwin University, Charles Darwin University
Daryl Nielsen, Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO
Gavin Rees, Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO
Stefanie Oberprieler, Research associate, Charles Darwin University
We discovered 11 (and probably more) new species of stygofauna living in water underground. These animals are usually blind, beautifully translucent and long-limbed.
- Monday, February 15, 2021