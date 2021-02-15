Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three jailed reporters charged with “undermining national security”

By alexandraek
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of five journalists arrested during the past six months in northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region, three of whom appeared in court for the first time today and were accused of “undermining national security,” a charge carrying a possible life sentence.Brought before a court in the regional capital, Erbil, the three freelance journ


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ South Africa: COVID-19 pushes inequality in schools to crippling new level, risks a lost generation of learners
~ Palestinian poet Mourid Barghouthi's death mourned by many
~ Coronavirus: UK hits target for vaccinating most vulnerable – but who should be prioritised next?
~ Homeschooling: links with inequality are far from new
~ NHS workers will need help to manage the trauma of the pandemic
~ What Tanzania's COVID-19 vaccine reluctance means for its citizens and the world
~ Technology and supermarket chains can help strengthen southern Africa's food systems
~ Five principles that should guide future DNA 'editing' in South Africa
~ Why Ethiopia's one-year-old hate speech law is off the mark
~ Mali fails to face up to the persistence of slavery
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter