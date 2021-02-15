Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coronavirus: UK hits target for vaccinating most vulnerable – but who should be prioritised next?

By Vageesh Jain, NIHR Academic Clinical Fellow in Public Health Medicine, UCL
Paula Lorgelly, Professor of Health Economics, UCL
For now, the UK will continue with its age-based prioritisation, but there's a case for key workers and the socially disadvantaged to start feeding into the vaccine queue.


~ Palestinian poet Mourid Barghouthi's death mourned by many
~ Homeschooling: links with inequality are far from new
~ NHS workers will need help to manage the trauma of the pandemic
~ What Tanzania's COVID-19 vaccine reluctance means for its citizens and the world
~ Technology and supermarket chains can help strengthen southern Africa's food systems
~ Five principles that should guide future DNA 'editing' in South Africa
~ Why Ethiopia's one-year-old hate speech law is off the mark
~ Mali fails to face up to the persistence of slavery
~ Five ways to reduce your household waste – and stop it being shipped to poorer countries
~ Stonehenge first stood in Wales: how archaeologists proved parts of the 5,000 year-old stone circle were imported
