Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Homeschooling: links with inequality are far from new

By Martin Myers, Assistant Professor in Education, University of Nottingham
Share this article
Persistent educational inequalities are a feature of schools, too – and schools and homeschooling operate in close relation to each other.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Palestinian poet Mourid Barghouthi's death mourned by many
~ Coronavirus: UK hits target for vaccinating most vulnerable – but who should be prioritised next?
~ NHS workers will need help to manage the trauma of the pandemic
~ What Tanzania's COVID-19 vaccine reluctance means for its citizens and the world
~ Technology and supermarket chains can help strengthen southern Africa's food systems
~ Five principles that should guide future DNA 'editing' in South Africa
~ Why Ethiopia's one-year-old hate speech law is off the mark
~ Mali fails to face up to the persistence of slavery
~ Five ways to reduce your household waste – and stop it being shipped to poorer countries
~ Stonehenge first stood in Wales: how archaeologists proved parts of the 5,000 year-old stone circle were imported
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter