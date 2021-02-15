Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Tanzania's COVID-19 vaccine reluctance means for its citizens and the world

By Catherine Kyobutungi, Executive Director, African Population and Health Research Center
Share this article
The pandemic will not end for anyone, anywhere until it is controlled in every country. Tanzania’s approach will make it that much harder for normality to return.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Palestinian poet Mourid Barghouthi's death mourned by many
~ Coronavirus: UK hits target for vaccinating most vulnerable – but who should be prioritised next?
~ Homeschooling: links with inequality are far from new
~ NHS workers will need help to manage the trauma of the pandemic
~ Technology and supermarket chains can help strengthen southern Africa's food systems
~ Five principles that should guide future DNA 'editing' in South Africa
~ Why Ethiopia's one-year-old hate speech law is off the mark
~ Mali fails to face up to the persistence of slavery
~ Five ways to reduce your household waste – and stop it being shipped to poorer countries
~ Stonehenge first stood in Wales: how archaeologists proved parts of the 5,000 year-old stone circle were imported
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter