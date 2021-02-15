Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Technology and supermarket chains can help strengthen southern Africa's food systems

By Thando Vilakazi, Executive Director of the Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development, University of Johannesburg
Namhla Landani, Economist and Associate Researcher at the Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development, University of Johannesburg
Agriculture and agro-processing value chains have been under pressure during the COVID-19 pandemic. This has been particularly marked where they remain underdeveloped, as is the case in South Africa and the rest of the region.

Regulatory responses to the pandemic disrupted agriculture and agro-processing activities. For example, agro-processing systems have been slowed down by rigorous border checks. Some countries, including South Africa, closed land border posts.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


