Technology and supermarket chains can help strengthen southern Africa's food systems
By Thando Vilakazi, Executive Director of the Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development, University of Johannesburg
Namhla Landani, Economist and Associate Researcher at the Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development, University of Johannesburg
Agriculture and agro-processing value chains have been under pressure during the COVID-19 pandemic. This has been particularly marked where they remain underdeveloped, as is the case in South Africa and the rest of the region.
Regulatory responses to the pandemic disrupted agriculture and agro-processing activities. For example, agro-processing systems have been slowed down by rigorous border checks. Some countries, including South Africa, closed land border posts.…
- Monday, February 15, 2021