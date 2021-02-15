Five principles that should guide future DNA 'editing' in South Africa
By Bonginkosi Shozi, Doctoral Fellow with the UKZN African Health Research Flagship, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Marietjie Botes, Post Doctoral Fellow, University of KwaZulu-Natal
In recent years there have been several major innovations in genetics. One prominent example is CRISPR-Cas9, a novel biotechnology derived from bacteria that could be used to make precise changes to specific locations in the human genome – our DNA.
Scientists could use CRISPR-Cas9 and similar technologies to eliminate genetic diseases by using germline cells (gametes and embryos). This is known as germline editing; a child born from modified…
