Human Rights Observatory

Five ways to reduce your household waste – and stop it being shipped to poorer countries

By Sankar Sivarajah, Head of School of Management and Professor of Technology Management and Circular Economy, University of Bradford
The UK is the largest plastic waste producer in Europe and one of the biggest producers of plastic waste in the world, second only to the US. The UK produces 99kg of plastic waste per person per year. And it exports about two-thirds of this waste to poorer countries such as Malaysia, Pakistan and…


