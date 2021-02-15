Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colombia's fragile peace deal threatened by the return of mass killings

By Camilo Tamayo Gomez, Senior Lecturer in Criminology and Security Studies, Birmingham City University
Despite a landmark deal in 2016 which brought an end to five decades of conflict, an upsurge in mass killings is threatening peace in Colombia.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


